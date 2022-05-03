|
COSMO ANNOUNCES EXPANDING THE AGREEMENT WITH MEDTRONIC FOR ELEVIEW(R) TO ALL COUNTRIES EXCEPT CANADA
Dublin, Ireland - 3 May 2022: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) ('Cosmo') announces the expansion of the agreement with Medtronic for the distribution of Eleview(R) to all countries except Canada, following the mutual termination of the license agreement with EA Pharma.
Eleview(R) is a submucosal injectable liquid composition, developed and patented by Cosmo, intended for use in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures for submucosal lift of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers or other gastrointestinal mucosal lesions prior to excision with a snare or other endoscopic device.
The objective is to allow endoscopists with a faster and less risky excision of adenomas or polyps during endoscopy. The composition is injected in the submucosa, beneath the lesion to be excised, where it forms a cushion lifting the lesion and lasting up to 45 minutes. This gives the endoscopist sufficient time to cut out the lesion without the needs for repeated injections. The composition is stained with Methylene Blue, thus allowing a clear differentiation of the tissues and of the surgical area. This provides a better visibility of the surgical area and thereby reduces the risks that the colon is perforated during the procedure.
Eleview(R) is approved in the U.S., EU, Canada and Japan: The FDA approved the product in September 2015. In the EU, the product was approved in June 2016. Eleview(R) was approved by Health Canada in 2019 and in November 2020 it was approved by Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).
Eleview(R) is classified as a class II medical device in the U.S. and class IIa medical device in Europe under the Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and subsequent amendments.
Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'The signing of the agreement further strengthens our cooperation with Medtronic and allows the Eleview(R) franchise to expand on a global scale. We are looking forward to making Eleview(R) a worldwide success'.
|
