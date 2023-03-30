30.03.2023 07:00:46

Cosmo announces territory expansion agreement for Lumeblue (Methylene Blue MMX) with China Medical System Holdings

30.03.2023

Dublin, Ireland March 30, 2023: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) (Cosmo) today announced the territory expansion of the license agreement for Lumeblue with China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) (SEHK: 867). The expansion goes beyond the existing licensed territories (Greater China including the mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) to include several countries belonging to the Pan-Asia region. These include several countries belonging to Central, Eastern, Southeastern and Southern Asia which are outlined below:

 

Central Asia

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Eastern Asia

Republic of Korea, Mongolia

Southeastern Asia

Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao Peoples Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam

Southern Asia

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

 

This territory expansion is following the successful results reported from the phase III clinical trial of Lumeblue in China. Cosmo will continue to be the exclusive supplier of Lumeblue also for these regions.

Reported successful phase III clinical trial of Lumeblue in China:

In December 2022, Cosmo announced the successful phase III clinical trial of Lumeblue in China, sponsored by its partner China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) (867.HK). The study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (placebo being in this case the standard of care) run under GCP in 22 sites across China.

 

The study met the primary endpoint with very high statistical significance. Please refer to full details in the press release published here.

 

CMS has filed the NDA in December 2022 and has received confirmation of the acceptance of filing in Q1 2023.

Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo Pharma, said: We are pleased to expand and strengthen this partnership further with CMS with the aim to make Lumeblue available to more patients around the world. Colorectal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumour in the digestive system, with a high incidence, high mortality and poor progress throughout the world. We are thus very much looking forward to working together with CMS to bring Lumeblue in these regions.

 

About Lumeblue (Methylene Blue MMX, EMA-approved prescription drug)

Lumeblue® is an oral diagnostic drug. The tablet is a locally released vital dye formulation using Cosmos own patented proprietary Multi-Matrix (MMX) technology that allows the delivery of the active ingredient directly into the colon; the tablet structure allows for the controlled release of the dye throughout the entire colon. The methylene blue dye acts as contrast enhancer, increasing the contrast between colorectal lesions and healthy mucosa. This allows endoscopists for a better visualization and detection of the colorectal lesions. This in turn translate into the clinical benefit of an increased detection of dangerous neoplastic lesions like adenomas or colorectal cancers.

 

The drug was approved in Europe on 21 August 2020, following a successful global Phase III trial. In February 2021 Cosmo licensed the E.U. rights (plus Switzerland, the U.K., E.E.A. countries and Mexico) to Alfasigma S.p.A.

Upcoming Calendar of Events  
Annual General Meeting 2023 May 26, 2023
Half Year Results 2023 July 27, 2023

About Cosmo
Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions, and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Companys website: www.cosmopharma.com

Contact:
Hazel Winchester
Head of Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. 
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
hwinchester@cosmopharma.co

Disclaimer
Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Cosmo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Cosmo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.


