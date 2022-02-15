|
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Announces 2021 preliminary results beating guidance, return to dividend distribution AND 2022 guidance
Dublin, Ireland - 15 February 2022: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) ('Cosmo') today announced its preliminary unaudited results for 2021.
These results take into account the share of Cassiopea's profit for the year 2021, following the licensing of Winlevi(R) to Sun Pharmaceuticals.
In light of these very encouraging results and of the 2022 outlook, Cosmo's Board of Directors has resolved to propose at the upcoming AGM on May 27, 2022, the distribution of a cash dividend of 0.95 (equivalent to approx. CHF1.0) per share to its shareholders.
2022 Financial Outlook
The Company is currently considering adopting a dividend distribution policy given its positive longer-term growth outlook. Cosmo will update the market when this review has been completed which is anticipated before or with the full year results.
Mauro Ajani, Chairman of Cosmo, commented: 'After years of investments, Cosmo finally enters two major markets with two revolutionary products. GI GeniusTM steps into a world market of more than 30m annual procedures and growing, with a cutting edge technology. Winlevi(R) tackles the US$5bn acne market for prescription drugs, with a new powerful mechanism of action 40 years after the last innovation. Big opportunities lie in front of us, and I am proud of these achievements'.
Alessandro Della Chà, CEO of Cosmo, commented: '2021 has been a positive inflection point for Cosmo and the reflection of years of hard work to build a pipeline of innovations for very large markets, streamline our operations and proactively manage during the pandemic. In 2022, we anticipate that our new products will start to deliver more substantial sales while our legacy brands will continue to perform. In the meantime, we will look to continue our successful history of business development with a focus on growth, as well as leveraging our current portfolio and promising pipeline, thanks also to our cash resources. We are happy to return to a dividend distribution after these very positive results and we are thankful to those who have continued to trust and support us'.
The audited full financial statements as well as the annual report 2021 will be published on or before March 31, 2022. The final audited result for 2021 may differ from the preliminary reported numbers.
About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
