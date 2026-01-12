Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Posts EUR 104 Mln Revenue, Midpoint Of 2025 Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (COPN.SW,CMOPF) reported strong preliminary unaudited results for 2025, highlighting continued revenue growth and a robust cash position. The company achieved revenue of 104 million euros, which is at the midpoint of its guidance range of 102 million euros to 107 million euros.

Recurring revenues represented the majority of sales, amounting to 88 million euros, while project-based revenues contributed 16 million euros. Recurring revenues grew by 12 million euros compared to 2024, reflecting a 15% year-over-year increase, driven primarily by GI Genius and Winlevi.

EBITDA came in at the upper end of guidance, between 5.5 million euros and 7.5 million euros, confirming the company's operating leverage as scale continues to build.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals will publish its audited consolidated financial statements, along with the Annual and ESG Reports for 2025, on March 9, 2026.

