Cosmo Reports Positive Phase 2 Results For Rifamycin Gel In Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Cosmo N.V. (CMHC.SW), a life sciences company, announced positive topline results from its phase 2 study of rifamycin 1% topical gel in patients with mildly to moderately active distal ulcerative colitis (DUC) and ulcerative proctitis.

According to the company, the study met its primary endpoint, with a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with rifamycin 1% topical gel achieving clinical remission than with placebo.

Rifamycin 1% topical gel is designed to target the intestinal microbial environment associated with mucosal inflammation in the disease.

The phase 2 study was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 6-week trial of 76 patients with mildly to moderately active DUC or ulcerative proctitis, established for at least one month.

All patients underwent colonoscopy with biopsy at baseline to confirm active inflammation and exclude those with quiescent disease, which could affect response-rate assessments.

Sixty patients completed the study and comprised the primary analysis population, defined as those without major eligibility violations that could affect study outcomes.

Key Findings According to the company, 46.2% of patients treated with rifamycin 1% topical gel achieved clinical remission, compared with 14.3% in the placebo arm, and the difference between the two arms was statistically significant (p = 0.0190).

Rifamycin 1% topical gel was well tolerated, with eight treatment-related adverse events and no unexpected safety signals. Three serious adverse events were reported, none deemed treatment-related, the company said.

Patients reported high treatment satisfaction (74.3%), with 82.1% indicating they would be willing to repeat the treatment in the future.

Analyses of secondary and exploratory endpoints are ongoing, and Cosmo will present full results at upcoming major medical meetings.

Cosmo's management will host a conference call with investors and analysts today at 4:00 pm CEST to discuss the Phase 2 results.

Road Ahead

Cosmo plans to discuss the results with both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to inform the next stages of clinical development.

Stock Performance

CMHC.SW has traded between 49 Swiss francs and 129.40 Swiss francs. The stock closed Friday's(October 16, 2026) trade at 51.90 Swiss Francs.

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