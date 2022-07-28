Cosmo reports strong half-year 2022 financial results delivering record revenues and reaffirms 2022 full-year guidance

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Dublin, Ireland 28 July 2022: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) (Cosmo) today announced strong financial half-year 2022 results, with record revenue of 41.5 million up 46.1% (H1 2021: 28.4 million), EBITDA of 14.9 million up 338.2% (H1 2021: 3.4 million), operating profit of 8.1 million (H1 2021: 0.008 million), profit before tax 9.0 million (H1 2021: loss before tax 4.7 million) and reaffirms 2022 full-year guidance.
Product and Business Highlights:
- Medtronic is placing GI Genius devices in hospitals worldwide with over 850 devices to date contracted by Medtronic with clients both in U.S. and EU. Commercial negotiations are ongoing in the U.S. between Medtronic and potential clients representing over 6,000 endoscopic towers (estimated 20% of the U.S. market).
- The first U.S. trial using GI Genius, published in March in Gastroenterology, the official medical journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, showed that the use of GI Genius significantly decreases the miss rate (2x) of colorectal polyps and adenomas compared to standard colonoscopy.
- Additional features and applications are under development to broaden the scope of GI Genius. A landmark paper was published in Nature Digital Medicine. (the paper on the new GI Genius CADx).
- Winlevi® is one of the most successful launches in the U.S. topical acne market over the last 15 years with over 10,000 dermatologists prescribing over 258,000 TRxs to date.
- Cortiment® achieved a major commercial milestone with cumulative net sales by our partner Ferring reaching 100 million, triggering an 8 million milestone payment to Cosmo.
- Cortiment® NDA for Japan accepted by Japans Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency following submission by our partner, Ferring, the review is expected to last approximately one year.
- Eleview® agreement with Medtronic was expanded to all countries except Canada where it is already licenced to Pharmascience.
- Preparations for Breezula® phase 3 trial in males are underway with trial expected to begin in the 2nd half of this year.
- CB-03-10 (cortexolone 17 -valerate-21-propionate) phase I study in patients with advanced refractory solid tumors has begun, clinical sites in the U.S. have been activated and screening of patients has commenced.
- CB-01-33 (colesevelam) formulation and IP protection under completion.
- After the close of H1, the Winlevi® agreement with Sun was expanded to include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. Cosmo will receive an upfront payment of US$ 7 million, potential regulatory and sales milestones and customary double-digit royalties on net sales and will be the exclusive supplier of the product.
- In addition, another important agreement was signed after the close of H1. Winlevi® has been licensed to 3SBio for Greater China. Cosmo will receive an upfront payment of US$ 6.5 million, potential regulatory and sales milestones and customary ascending high single digit or double-digit royalties on net sales.
Revenue Performance
Total revenues were 41.5 million for the first half of 2022, as compared to 28.4 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 13.1 million, or 46.1%.
EBITDA
EBITDA was 14.9 million for the first half of 2022, as compared to 3.4 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 11.5 million, or 338.2% reflecting the increase in revenue and tight control over operating expenses.
Operating Profit
Net operating expenses were 33.4 million for the first half of 2022, as compared to 28.4 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 5.0 million, or 17.6%. The increase is mainly due to the non-cash amortization of intangible asset, Winlevi®, of 3.4 million and an increase in raw materials and consumables associated with an increase in product sales. Operating profit was 8.1 million for the first half 2022, as compared to 0.008 million in the first half of 2021.
Profit Before Tax
Financial income/expenses were 1.0 million in the first half of 2022 compared to net financial expenses of 1.9 million in the first half of 2021, the movement versus the prior year is mainly attributable to a net foreign exchange gain of 3.4 million. The prior year included a share in the results of associate loss of 2.8 million. Profit before tax was 9.0 million compared to a loss before tax of 4.7 million in the first half of 2021.
Net Cashflow From Operating Activities
Net cash generated from operating activities was 12.6 million in the first half of 2022 compared to net cash generated from operating activities of 9.7 million in the first half of 2021.
Statement of Financial Position Highlights
Cash and fund investments were 219.0 million as at 30 June 2022 compared to 222.2 million at 31 December 2021. Equity attributable to owners of the Company was 462.5 million as at 30 June 2022 vs. 505.3 million at 31 December 2021.
Key figures:
|EUR/000
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|Income statement
|
|
|Revenues
|41,511
|28,420
|Net operating expenses
|(33,403)
|(28,412)
|Operating profit
|8,108
|8
|Net financial expense
|981
|(1,916)
|Share of result of associates
|-
|(2,759)
|Profit / (Loss) before taxes
|9,089
|(4,667)
|Profit / (Loss) after taxes for the period
|7,896
|(5,741)
|
|
|
|EUR/000
|H1 2022
|FY 2021
|Statement of financial position
|
|
|Non-current assets
|492,814
|529,713
|Cash and cash equivalents
|218,027
|198,560
|Other current assets
|54,411
|77,289
|Liabilities
|296,032
|292,884
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|462,535
|505,276
|Non-controlling interests
|6,685
|7,402
|Equity ratio (%)
|60.4%
|62.7%
|
|
|
|Shares
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares
|16,531,105
|14,392,984
|Earnings/(loss) per share (in EUR)
|0.476
|(0.399)
Mauro Ajani, Chairman of Cosmo, said: I am happy to see that our investments to move towards large markets over the past years are beginning to pay off.
Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, said: I am proud to see Cosmo closing its best half-year in terms of revenues. Cosmo is at the forefront of substantial innovations that are starting to have a positive impact on our financial performance. We have exciting products in large markets, a full franchise in Artificial Intelligence which is just beginning to gain traction, a great pipeline and a solid balance sheet. Our objective is now to deliver according to guidance, and I am confident we will do so.
2022 Financial Outlook
Cosmo confirmed its guidance for the full year 2022 of:
- Total revenues in the range of 90m - 100m vs 65.1m in 2021.
- Operating profit in the range of 20m - 25m vs 11.1m in 2021.
