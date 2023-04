Cosmonic WebAssembly PaaS connects with Kubernetes

Cosmonic, a WebAssembly PaaS (platform as a service), has reached its open beta stage. With the launch, Cosmonic now features Cosmonic Connect, a set of connectors that simplify integrating third-party technologies, such as Kubernetes, with WebAssembly.Built on the Cosmonic-maintained wasmCloud project, the Cosmonic PaaS is intended to enable developers to scale WebAssembly, or Wasm, applications across diverse devices, CPUs, and clouds. wasmCloud provides a Wasm runtime that allows developers to run applications everywhere from servers to iOS mobile devices to web browsers. Users can sign up for the Cosmonic open beta at cosmonic.com by clicking Launch. Cosmonic was previously available in a developer preview, launched last October.To read this article in full, please click here