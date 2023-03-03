|
03.03.2023 18:36:02
Cost of first class stamp to rise above £1 for first time, Royal Mail announces
First class stamp £1.10 from April and second class 95p as firm predicts £450m operating lossThe cost of a first class stamp will rise to £1.10 early next month, Royal Mail has announced, breaking the £1 barrier for the first time.The company said it would increase the price of a first class stamp by 15p from 3 April, a year after it went up by 10p to 95p. The price of a second class stamp is also going up, by 7p to 75p. Continue reading...
