Cost of living crisis: how does UK compare with rest of Europe?

Britain has taken steps to ease the impact of rising prices . But other countries have gone furtherAs the cost of living crisis continues to bite, millions of households are in need of help. And the problem has spread across Europe. In the UK, more than 8 million households, who are on income-related benefits and tax credits, are eligible for a £650 cost of living payment, while there is also a £300 pensioner payment and a £150 disability payment. In the winter, there will be a £400 discount on electricity bills for all households. A £150 rebate on council tax for bands A-D has been paid to many households, but it is understood some families are still waiting to receive it.There have been other schemes, too, such as the government-backed “Great British Rail Sale” announced in April, which saw a million off-peak, mostly advance, train tickets discounted by up to 50%. A cost of living package unveiled a few days ago, initially includes a mix of new and pre-existing discounts on meals, mobile tariffs and theatre tickets from businesses including Asda, Morrisons, Amazon and Vodafone. Continue reading...