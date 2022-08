Cost of living crisis: some low-paid workers miss out on £326 help

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

People on universal credit have payments reduced to zero because of a quirk in the systemSome low-paid workers on universal credit have missed out on the government’s first cost of living payment because of payroll quirks that removed their benefit entitlement during the key window set by the government.“I was going to use it to load up my gas meter, get ahead on my electricity and fill up the freezer,” said David Evans, a 55-year-old IT apprentice, of his plans for the £326 payment that in recent weeks has been landing in the bank accounts of struggling Britons. Continue reading...