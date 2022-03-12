Cost of living crisis: you can cut your bills, but there may be pitfalls

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

You may be able to reduce or take a break from monthly mortgage, life insurance and pension paymentsAs the cost of living crisis deepens, you may be assessing your regular monthly outgoings and looking for things you can cut back on.If you are lucky enough to be a homeowner, your biggest monthly expense is likely to be your mortgage. But will your lender allow you to reduce your payments if you explain that you are struggling? And how will that affect your credit record? Continue reading...