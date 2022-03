Cost of living crisis could be fatal for some UK children, Jack Monroe tells MPs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Food campaigner calls for social security benefits to be uprated in line with inflation as situation is ‘untenable’ for those in povertyThe impact of the cost of living crisis on children in the UK already living in poverty would in some cases prove “fatal”, the food writer and campaigner Jack Monroe told MPs , adding: “And that’s not a term that I use lightly.”Children and disabled people experiencing food insecurity risked being trapped in a “never-ending loop of difficulty”, including chronic health conditions, mental illness and depression, Monroe told the Commons work and pensions select committee. Continue reading...