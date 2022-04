Cost of living crisis forces UK cancer patients to cut back on food and heating

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Macmillan survey suggests hundreds of thousands of people with cancer struggling to make ends meetHundreds of thousands of cancer patients are putting their lives at risk by cutting back on meals, heating and other essentials as a result of the cost of living crisis, a charity has said.Macmillan Cancer Support said it was “hugely concerning” that large numbers of people living with the disease were having to resort to drastic cost-cutting measures to make ends meet. Continue reading...