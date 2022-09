Cost of living crisis is risk to UK road safety, says Halfords boss

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Motorists are buying older cars and struggling with maintenance costs as pressure on households buildsThe boss of Halfords has warned that the UK cost of living crisis is creating “a risk to road safety” as drivers buy older cars and struggle with maintenance costs.The warning came as the motoring and cycling retailer reported higher sales over the past 20 weeks as it was boosted by its expanding car repairs business. Continue reading...