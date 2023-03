Cost of living crisis prompting over-50s in UK to seek work, thinktank suggests

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

IFS says trend may ease pressure on labour market, but it is ‘no cause for wider celebration’ if it is triggered by people being poorerPeople in their 50s and 60s are re-thinking their decision to take early retirement after being made poorer by Britain’s cost of living crisis, a thinktank has suggested.The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the squeeze on living standards caused by the highest inflation rate in four decades was the likely reason why more 50- to 64-year-olds were looking for work. Continue reading...