Cost of living payments: who qualifies, when is it paid and what do you get?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The first tranche of £326, which is going into bank accounts now, is aimed at those on a range of benefits and tax creditsHouseholds entitled to the government’s cost of living payments, announced by the chancellor in May to help with the rising cost of energy and food, should start to receive some of the money on 14 July. The main cost of living payment, worth £650 in total, for those on income-related benefits and tax credits.The pensioner payment, worth £300, for everyone who receives the winter fuel payment.The disability payment, worth £150, for those on non-means-tested disability benefits.Universal credit.Income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA).Income-related employment and support allowance (Esa).Income support.Pension credit.Child tax credit.Working tax credit. Continue reading...