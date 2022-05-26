Cost of living payments and a windfall tax - Rishi Sunak’s measures at a glance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Chancellor announces new policies to tackle energy costs and inflation – here are the main points, with political analysisRishi Sunak announces windfall tax – live coverageRishi Sunak says the government will set out help those for whom the “struggle is too hard and the risks are too great” amid the cost of living crisis. “This government will not sit idly by,” he adds.The chancellor announces a “temporary targeted profits levy” to tax extraordinary profits of energy companies, while still incentivising investmentThe levy will raise about £5bn of revenue, helping to fund the government’s energy support packageSunak says “we should not be ideological about this – we should be pragmatic”, arguing that the government can tax these profits fairly and in a way which does not discourage investmentThe levy will be phased out when current high prices fall, with a “sunset clause” written in to the legislationSunak says the government will target financial support to the poorest householdsThe government will send directly to about 8m households a one-off “cost of living payment” of £650, direct to people’s bank accountsThe support is worth more than £5bn “to give people certainty that we will stand by them at this challenging time”The payment will go to households in receipt of welfare benefitsThe chancellor says this system is more effective than uprating the value of benefitsThe chancellor says 8m pensioner households will receive a “pensioner cost of living payment” of £300He says 6 million non-means-tested disability benefit recipients will receive a £150 paymentThe chancellor says it is the right thing to do to support all families with the cost of living crisis, as well as those at most needSunak says the repayment of the £200 repayable loan, due in October, will be turned into a grant. The payment will be doubled to £400 for everyoneThe funding is worth £6bn, he says, adding: “We are on the side of hard-working families”The chancellor says the total cost of living support is worth £15bn to help families with rising costs, while supporting the most vulnerable in societyThis is on top of £22bn announced in the springAcross all the support, almost all of the 8m most vulnerable households will in total receive at least £1,200 in supportSunak concludes by saying, for the poorest in society, “they will feel some of the burden eased, some of the pressures lifted. They will know this government is standing by them” Continue reading...