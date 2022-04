Cost of renting jumps at record, adding more pressure to cost of living crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Swansea and Manchester up more than 19%, with average rise outside London in double digits for first timePrivate rents in Britain are rising at a record rate, research has found, jumping 14% in a year in London and by more than 19% in hotspots such as Manchester, piling yet more pressure on already strained household budgets.The average advertised rent outside London is 10.8% higher than a year ago as tenants grappled with “the most competitive rental market ever recorded”, said the property website Rightmove. Continue reading...