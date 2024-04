Cost of UK passports to rise for second time in 14 months to up to £100

Fee rises by 7% to £88.50 for adult online application, while applying by post will cost £100The cost of a new or renewed UK passport is going up again for the second time in 14 months – rising by 7% to £88.50 for an adult online application from Thursday.Thursday’s rise follows a 9% price hike to £82.50 in February last year. Before that increase, passport fees had not changed for five years and a standard adult online application cost £75.50, or £13 cheaper than this week’s new price. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel