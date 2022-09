Cost of using electric car charging point in UK up 42% since May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Soaring energy prices after invasion of Ukraine have added almost £10 to cost of charging family-sized car, says RACThe price of charging an electric car using a public rapid charger has jumped by almost £10 since May because of soaring energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The increased price of wholesale gas and electricity has pushed up the price to charge an average family-size car by 42% to above £32, according to analysis by the RAC. That was £9.60 more than in May, and £13.59 more than a year earlier. Continue reading...