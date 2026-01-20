Cost reductions are having an impact – positive result despite restructuring costs and negative currency effects

Since 2024, the Komax Group has consistently adapted its cost structure to a changing market situation. This is positively reflected in the 2025 business result. Despite restructuring costs, negative currency effects, and the US tariff policy, the Komax Group achieved a slightly positive operating result (EBIT). Both order intake (CHF 565.0 million) and revenues (around CHF 580 million) increased in the second half of 2025 but are lower than in 2024.

During the 2025 financial year, the Komax Group was confronted with a very challenging and volatile market environment. A reluctance to invest remained significant, especially among customers from the European automotive industry. The industrial, infrastructure, and transportation markets, on the other hand, continued to develop positively. In addition, the US tariff policy put a strain on business. Customers partially postponed investments, and the tariffs incurred could not be passed on in full, which reduced operating profit (EBIT) by around CHF 3 million. The significant appreciation of the Swiss franc against various currencies also had a negative impact on the result.

Despite ongoing challenges in different regions, the second half of 2025 resulted in higher order intake and revenues than in the first half of the year. In 2025, the Komax Group had an order intake of CHF 565.0 million (first half: CHF 277.4 million, second half: CHF 287.6 million) and revenues of around CHF 580 million (first half: CHF 280.3 million, second half: around CHF 300 million). Compared to the previous year, order intake decreased by 2.1% and revenues by around 8%.

Since 2024, the Komax Group has implemented an extensive package of measures that will reduce costs by CHF 25 million as of 2026. In 2025, this resulted in restructuring costs of around CHF 9 million. The consistent cost reductions paid off faster than expected and already had a positive impact on the 2025 business result. In addition, the product mix in the second half of the year was favorable, resulting in a slightly positive EBIT despite restructuring costs.

The Komax Group will publish its detailed financial statements for 2025 on 10 March 2026.