NEU: Bei BISON CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken..-w-
25.10.2022 22:32:26

CoStar Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $72.29 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $64.30 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.07 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $556.56 million from $499.32 million last year.

CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $72.29 Mln. vs. $64.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $556.56 Mln vs. $499.32 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoStar Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten