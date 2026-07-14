CoStar Group Aktie
WKN: 922134 / ISIN: US22160N1090
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14.07.2026 06:46:54
CoStar Group Promotes Robin Rossmann To CFO, Succeeding Christian Lown
(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics, announced late Monday the appointment of Robin Rossmann as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 31.
Rossmann succeeds Christian Lown, who is stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside the company's industry. Lown will step down from the role with effect from the same date. The company noted that his departure was not due to any issues.
Rossmann currently serves as CoStar's Managing Director, Europe, and is a member of the executive leadership team.
The new finance chief will report to Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar.
In the new role, Rossmann will oversee the company's financial and operational performance, capital allocation, financial planning and investor engagement as it continues to expand its global platforms, and increase profitability.
Rossmann joined STR in 2016, leading its businesses across EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America, and became part of CoStar through its acquisition of STR in 2019.
Prior to joining STR, Rossmann spent 13 years at Deloitte.
In the overnight trading, the shares were losing around 1.04 percent, at $28.47, after closing Monday's regular trading on Nasdaq 1.34 percent higher.
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