|
20.08.2023 12:01:00
Costco: A Wonderful Business, but Is the Stock Actually a Buy?
Big-box retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of those companies that keeps chugging along. A shopper's club most known for selling $1.50 hotdogs has grown into a global empire with more than $235 billion in annual sales.The right-hand man of Warren Buffett himself, Charlie Munger (a stellar mind in his own right), sits on the company's board of directors. The stock has returned more than 93,000% over its lifetime.What's not to like? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!