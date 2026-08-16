Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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16.08.2026 09:55:00
Costco: Patient Investors Know the Bear Case (NASDAQ: COST)
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has trounced the S&P 500 index in recent times. The warehouse club operator's shares produced total returns of 125% and 564%, respectively, in the past five and 10 years (as of Aug. 13). Fantastic gains don't always have to come from the technology sector.With an outstanding performance like that, it can be challenging for investors not to be overly optimistic about the retail stock's prospects. This is especially true as the business continues to operate from a position of fundamental strength.But the most patient investors have taken the time to understand Costco's bear case. This will certainly provide a more thorough understanding of this opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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