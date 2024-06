Costco and Chipotle Investors Need to Learn This History Lesson

Both Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stocks have been huge winners for long-term shareholders. Their returns have more than doubled those of the S&P 500 index over the last 10 years, with Chipotle up 486% and Costco up 779%. The stocks have different but high-quality business models that have driven durable growth for many years, which should continue into the future.But just because a business is good doesn't mean the stock is a buy. Investors looking at buying shares of Chipotle or Costco need to learn a history lesson from 50 years ago.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel