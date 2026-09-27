Costco Costs More Than $920 a Share. Here's Why I'd Still Buy One.

It's not just Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) packaged merchandise trading in large sizes. The leading warehouse club operator also has a bulk-size price. Costco closed at $922.77 on Friday. Don't let the large price dissuade you.

You would need to shell out more than $92,000 to buy a round lot of Costco, but don't let the steep potential cover charge dissuade you. Your broker may offer fractional shares, but even if that's not the case, a single share for a little more than $920 could set you up nicely for the years ahead.

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