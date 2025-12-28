AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
28.12.2025 08:15:00
Costco Held Its IPO 40 Years Ago. Here's How Much $100 Invested Then Would Be Worth Today.
On Dec. 5, 1985, two-year-old retail company Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) went public at $10 a share. In its first earnings report filed the following January, it announced sales of $134.5 million.The report was staggering for two reasons: first, because the fledgling retailer had almost tripled sales while turning profitable over the last year, and second, because the report only included the quarter up to Nov. 24.Forty years later, Costco's latest earnings report for Q1 2026 revealed net sales of $65.98 billion, up 8.2% year over year. The company now boasts 921 warehouses worldwide, including recently opened ones in Spain and France, and plans to open 28 new stores in fiscal year 2026, a significant number, considering that its newly opened stores generated an average $192 million in sales last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
