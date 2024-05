Costco Hits All-Time High -- Is It a Buy?

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ: COST) recently hit an all-time high, a major milestone for the retailer. But digging into the numbers may make you question the price of shares today. Travis Hoium digs into the business and the price in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 26, 2024. The video was published on May 28, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel