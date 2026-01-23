Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARDEUT110863

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.01.2026 10:06:00

Costco Introduced a Controversial Perk Last Year -- and It Plans to Follow This Up With 4 New Benefits in 2026

Despite all the attention paid to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the addressable opportunity for AI still pales in comparison to the global retail industry. According to the latest update from Mordor Intelligence, the retail industry is expected to grow from an estimated $29.8 trillion in 2026 to approximately $41.5 trillion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6.9%. The challenge with this massive global opportunity is that it's difficult to stand out. The retail space is highly competitive, and operating margins can sometimes be razor-thin.Image source: Costco Wholesale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.