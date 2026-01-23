Costco Wholesale Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT110863
|
23.01.2026 10:06:00
Costco Introduced a Controversial Perk Last Year -- and It Plans to Follow This Up With 4 New Benefits in 2026
Despite all the attention paid to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the addressable opportunity for AI still pales in comparison to the global retail industry. According to the latest update from Mordor Intelligence, the retail industry is expected to grow from an estimated $29.8 trillion in 2026 to approximately $41.5 trillion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6.9%. The challenge with this massive global opportunity is that it's difficult to stand out. The retail space is highly competitive, and operating margins can sometimes be razor-thin.Image source: Costco Wholesale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.