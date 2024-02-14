|
14.02.2024 12:05:00
Costco Is an Excellent Company, But Is the Stock Really a Buy? 3 Things Investors Should Know Before Jumping In
When it comes to retailing, few companies surpass the performance of Costco (NASDAQ: COST). The warehouse club has built a loyal customer base with a footprint that spans 47 U.S. states and 14 countries.It has tremendous room for domestic and international growth, and the company has sidestepped the cultural pitfalls that hampered the international expansions of Walmart and Home Depot.Despite that opportunity, investing in the retail stock profitably may be more of a challenge. Knowing that, investors need to consider these factors before opening a position.
