|
08.02.2023 12:20:00
Costco Is Down 15% From Its High. Time to Buy?
With the widely followed S&P 500 index finishing 2022 down 19%, investors might be scared to put their money to work. But now could be a great time to search for bargain opportunities. Investor sentiment might already be well on its way to turning positive, as the stock market is up so far in 2023. Optimistic and long-term focused investors should still be looking to add great companies to their portfolios. If their share prices are under pressure, that means an even better buying opportunity for you. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), one such stock to pay attention to, is down about 15% from its all-time high that was set in April last year. Is now the time to buy this top retail stock? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!