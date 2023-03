Costco Is Down 21% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I think that the best way to judge whether an investment was successful or not is to look at a five-year time horizon, at least. This way, you can gauge how the fundamentals have performed over time. Costco (NASDAQ: COST), for example, has seen its stock price rise 158% in the last five years, thanks to rising sales and profits.However, it has been a rough stretch recently, as Costco's shares are down 21% from their peak in April last year. Is now the time to buy? Let's take a closer look at what investors should know. Costco's net revenue jumped 17.7% in fiscal 2021 and 16% in fiscal 2022. The last time this top retail business saw double-digit top-line gains was in fiscal 2012. Costco's operations were boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, momentum that carried over into the last fiscal year.