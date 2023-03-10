|
10.03.2023 23:00:00
Costco Is Down 21% From Its High. Time to Buy?
I think that the best way to judge whether an investment was successful or not is to look at a five-year time horizon, at least. This way, you can gauge how the fundamentals have performed over time. Costco (NASDAQ: COST), for example, has seen its stock price rise 158% in the last five years, thanks to rising sales and profits.However, it has been a rough stretch recently, as Costco's shares are down 21% from their peak in April last year. Is now the time to buy? Let's take a closer look at what investors should know. Costco's net revenue jumped 17.7% in fiscal 2021 and 16% in fiscal 2022. The last time this top retail business saw double-digit top-line gains was in fiscal 2012. Costco's operations were boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, momentum that carried over into the last fiscal year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!