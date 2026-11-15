Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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15.11.2026 18:45:02

Costco Is Paying Out $13 Billion in Special Dividends This Year. Is the Stock a Buy?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) just declared a $30-per-share special dividend. That's a total of $13.3 billion going to shareholders, payable on Dec. 4. The stock's forward dividend yield, based on its regular quarterly payment of $1.47, is 0.55%. The special dividend is 2.8% of the Nov. 10 closing share price.

Costco doesn't pay these on a fixed schedule. This is its sixth special dividend since 2012, and the first since a $15 payout in January 2024. At twice that amount, it's the largest yet. These special dividends reflect a cash machine, as customers continue flocking to Costco stores, paying their annual membership fees, and taking advantage of deals.

But investors have bid the stock up to an expensive-looking valuation. The question is whether the special dividend is worth the premium.

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Costco Wholesale Corp. 1 004,00 1,71% Costco Wholesale Corp.

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