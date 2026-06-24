Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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24.06.2026 12:39:00
Costco Just Posted 12% Sales Growth and 92% Membership Renewals, and the Stock Fell Anyway. Is This the Buy-the-Dip Moment?
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) continues to prove to the market that it's a consistent performer in uncertain macroeconomic times. During its fiscal 2026 third quarter (ended May 10), the company reported 11.6% year-over-year revenue growth. Perhaps even more impressive, its U.S. and Canada memberships had a renewal rate of 92.2%.This didn't prevent the shares from falling. As of June 22, this retail stock trades more than 4% below its price prior to the last earnings report on May 28. Should investors buy the dip?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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