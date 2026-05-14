Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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14.05.2026 20:33:34
Costco Just Signed Off on a Massive Retail Real Estate Deal in Florida. Here's What Investors Need to Know About Costco's Store Growth Goals.
While most brick-and-mortar retailers like Walmart seem to have given up on physical expansion, choosing instead to grow online and through the omnichannel, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is moving full-speed ahead with new stores.That's a testament to the brand's popularity and its core business model of bargain prices for bulk goods, which has proven to be a traffic driver and a growth engine.Now, Costco is making an exceptionally large purchase in Fort Myers, acquiring a 55-acre development for approximately $55 million, making it one of the largest and highest-value land sales in Southwest Florida history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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