Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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19.11.2026 18:03:37
Costco Just Surpassed $1,100 Per Share Ahead of Its $30 Special Dividend Payment. Is the Stock a Buy Before Nov. 24?.
Just when you think it can't go any higher, shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) find a way of surprising you. Thanks to its 24% rally from September's low and despite pushing it to a frothy forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio of over 40, just this past week the retailer's stock reached a new record high of more than $1,100.
It's the sort of bullishness that makes investors feel like they're missing out, particularly when Costco's progress is as compelling as it's ever been. Last fiscal quarter's same-store sales grew another 6.7% year over year, driving companywide top-line growth of 11.2%. Paid memberships grew another 3.8% to 84.1 million, fueled by a worldwide renewal rate still holding right around 90%. The company even committed to a $30-per-share dividend payable early next month versus last fiscal year's earnings of $20.76 per share, underscoring extreme confidence in its future.
That doesn't make this ticker a buy before Nov. 24 just to become eligible to receive this dividend, though. In fact, Costco stock isn't a particularly promising prospect at any point in the foreseeable future with or without the dividend.
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|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|39 220,00
|-0,10%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|1 000,00
|0,40%
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|14,70
|-2,00%
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