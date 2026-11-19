Just when you think it can't go any higher, shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) find a way of surprising you. Thanks to its 24% rally from September's low and despite pushing it to a frothy forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio of over 40, just this past week the retailer's stock reached a new record high of more than $1,100.

It's the sort of bullishness that makes investors feel like they're missing out, particularly when Costco's progress is as compelling as it's ever been. Last fiscal quarter's same-store sales grew another 6.7% year over year, driving companywide top-line growth of 11.2%. Paid memberships grew another 3.8% to 84.1 million, fueled by a worldwide renewal rate still holding right around 90%. The company even committed to a $30-per-share dividend payable early next month versus last fiscal year's earnings of $20.76 per share, underscoring extreme confidence in its future.

That doesn't make this ticker a buy before Nov. 24 just to become eligible to receive this dividend, though. In fact, Costco stock isn't a particularly promising prospect at any point in the foreseeable future with or without the dividend.

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