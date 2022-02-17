Costco Keeps up Its Sales Streak in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there's one outcome that's almost guaranteed whenever there's economic flux, it's that Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) will come out on top. The warehouse retail superstar is a winner in any environment, but it shows its deepest colors when consumers care more about cost. That's why the company is still posting higher than normal sales increases and why this is a top stock for your portfolio in 2022.Costco sells everyday essentials in bulk from its huge warehouses. This powered sales during the pandemic, when consumers focused on essential goods while under lockdown. However, it also sells all sorts of other goods, such as appliances, fine jewelry, and even travel services at discount prices.Sales of those other items picked up as people began to branch out in their spending as restrictions were lifted. But the economy is still experiencing volatility in the aftermath of early pandemic policy, and inflation is driving up prices as well as sending customers to buy their groceries at the cheapest prices they can find -- meaning Costco.