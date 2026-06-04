Costco May Net Sales, Comps Climb With Growth In All Regions

(RTTNews) - Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported late Wednesday higher net sales and comparable sales for the month of May.

For 4 weeks ended May 31, net sales climbed 14.5 percent to $24.01 billion from $20.97 billion last year.

Comparable sales increased 12.5 percent, with 13.7 percent growth in U.S., 9.2 percent increase in Canada, and 9.7 percent growth in other International region.

Comparable sales for the month excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange grew 8.0 percent, with 8.7 percent growth in U.S., 5.3 percent increase in Canada, and 6.9 percent growth in other International region.

For the first 39 weeks of the year, net sales were $221.19 billion, an increase of 10 percent from $201.02 billion last year. Comparable sales grew 8.3 percent for the period, with good growth in all regions.

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange increased 6.7 percent with growth everywhere.

Costco currently operates 931 warehouses, including 639 in the United States and Puerto Rico, and 115 in Canada, among others.

In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining 0.9 percent, at $970.51, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.8 percent higher.