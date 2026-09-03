Costco Net Sales, Comps Rise In August, Q4

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), a discount warehouse operator, late Wednesday reported higher net sales and comparable sales for the month of August, fourth quarter and fiscal 2026.

For the four weeks ended August 30, net sales were $23.70 billion, representing a 9.9 percent increase from $21.56 billion in the prior year.

Comparable sales across the company grew 8.4 percent for the month. The U.S. market posted comparable sales growth of 9.0 percent, while Canada grew 4.0 percent and other international markets increased 9.5 percent. Digitally-enabled comparable sales jumped 17.9 percent.

Comparable sales excluding the impacts of gasoline price changes and foreign exchange fluctuations rose 5.4 percent for the total company, with U.S. comparable sales up 5.6 percent on the same basis.

The shift of Labor Day in the U.S. and Canada to one week later this year negatively impacted August total and comparable sales by slightly less than 75 basis points.

For the 16-week fourth quarter, Costco reported net sales of $93.9 billion, an 11.3 percent increase compared to net sales of $84.4 billion in the prior year. Total comparable sales for the quarter reached 9.4 percent, driven by U.S. comparable sales of 10.7 percent, Canada at 5.0 percent, and other international markets at 7.0 percent. Digitally-enabled comparable sales grew 19.5 percent during the quarter.

Comparable sales excluding gasoline and foreign exchange impacts totaled 6.7 percent for the company overall, with U.S. comparable sales up 7.2 percent on the same basis.

For the 52-week fiscal year ended August 30, Costco reported net sales of $297.3 billion, a 10.2 percent increase from $269.9 billion in the prior year. Total comparable sales for the full year reached 8.4 percent.

Costco currently operates 939 warehouses, including 647 in the United States and Puerto Rico, and 115 in Canada., among other regions.

In the overnight trading on Nasdaq, the shares were gaining 0.095, at $929.27, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 1.22 percent lower.