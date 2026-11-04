Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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04.11.2026 23:25:00

Costco October Net Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) on Wednesday reported a 12.6 percent increase in net sales for the four weeks ended November 1, 2026, compared with the same period last year.

Net sales reached $24.50 billion, up from $21.75 billion a year earlier. For the first nine weeks of fiscal 2027, net sales increased 12.8 percent to $54.52 billion from $48.33 billion.

Total company comparable sales rose 11.1 percent for the four weeks and 11.3 percent for the nine weeks. Excluding changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales increased 7.3 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Digitally enabled sales climbed 22.5 percent during the four weeks and 20.5 percent over the first nine weeks, reflecting continued growth in the company's digital sales channels.

COST is currently trading after hours at $1,063.50, down $17.03 or 1.63 percent on the Nasdaq.

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