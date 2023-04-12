|
12.04.2023 16:00:00
Costco Posts Weak March Sales. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
On the surface, the number is more than a little alarming. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reported a mere 0.5% year-over-year sales increase for March -- the weakest top-line improvement seen since the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world in April 2020. The slowdown also extends an already long streak of waning growth. The apparent trend, of course, bodes poorly for the company's future. That's why Costco stock abruptly fell when March's sales-growth figure was reported on Thursday.As the old adage goes, there's more to the story. The pullback following last month's revenue report is actually a buying opportunity because bigger-picture sales are still growing nicely. March's lackluster growth just comes with a major footnote.Costco is one of the (very) few remaining retailers to still provide monthly sales data. But more information isn't necessarily better for shareholders if those investors don't keep things in perspective.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|4 142,00
|1,84%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|448,50
|0,92%