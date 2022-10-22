|
22.10.2022 14:37:00
Costco Stock: Is It Finally About to Pop?
If you're like many Americans, not only do you have a Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) membership, but you've been shopping at the company's warehouses more as inflation has made it harder to stretch your dollar.Unlike most other retailers, Costco continues to post higher-than-usual sales growth even as pandemic boosts have made way for inflation busts. However, in the most recent earnings reports, even the recession-proof Costco has been showing signs of slowing down.The stock faltered after the latest report in September, and it's down 17% this year. Shares are now trading at 36 times trailing-12-month earnings, down from close to 50 earlier in the year and in line with historical norms. Is now the right time to buy?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!