12.09.2022 15:37:00
Costco Stock: Prime Time to Buy Now?
Stock market corrections are normal, so investors are searching for safe stocks to buy today. The global economic backdrop is more uncertain than it has been in a long time with generation-high inflation, rising borrowing costs, and a war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 has declined 15% year to date. Some investors believe a bounce back is in sight, while others fear a dreadful recession in the near future.Either way, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is battle-tested, and in many ways it has (dare I say) proved to be recession-proof. The membership-only retailer has lived through four recessions since going public in 1985 and is up nearly 60,000% over that time, excluding dividends.Since the near-term future of the global economy remains a big question mark, should investors pounce on Costco stock today?Continue reading
