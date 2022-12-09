|
09.12.2022 14:55:39
Costco Stock Eases Lower, but This Retail Favorite Took a Bigger Hit Friday
Wall Street professionals seemed to be in a good mood on Friday morning, hoping to see confirmation that inflationary pressures are easing. After having posted modest gains on Thursday, markets held on to their upward momentum, with stock futures on most major indexes climbing roughly half a percent.Investors have been nervously watching the latest macroeconomic data in an effort to decide whether the bear market in stocks is likely to continue in 2023. In particular, some are predicting that the economy will suffer a recession in the coming year, and that could be particularly problematic for consumer stocks that rely on economic strength to drive shoppers into stores. Overnight, the latest results from Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shed some light on how typical American consumers are faring. However, the bigger share-price decline came for high-end athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), whose quarterly financial report suggested greater exposure to a sluggish consumer economy.Shares of Costco Wholesale were down almost 1% on Friday morning. The warehouse retail pioneer reported fiscal first-quarter financial results for the period ending Nov. 20 that fell short of some investors' expectations but still indicated continuing growth.Continue reading
