|
11.12.2023 17:55:00
Costco Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
It's a big week for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) investors. The leading warehouse club operator will announce its financial results for its fiscal first quarter on Thursday. Costco reports tend to be fairly consistent, but with a new CEO taking over next month there's going to be more attention than usual to make sure that there's no fumbling of the handoff here.With Costco shares hitting an all-time high on Monday it can't afford to stumble. Let's take a closer look at the numbers, the leadership transition, and the impact of the inevitable increase of the warehouse club's membership fees. Yes, Costco has a lot to prove this week.There isn't a whole lot of mystery or intrigue behind how the top line will play out in this week's report. Costco announces its monthly numbers within days of a period closing, so investors have known for almost two weeks how its revenue will look. The warehouse club giant delivered $56.71 billion in net sales for the 12 weeks ending on Nov. 26, a 6.1% increase from the prior year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
