Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
27.01.2026 01:05:00
Costco Stock Has Jumped In 2026. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Up more than 13% already in 2026 as of this writing, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock has been a big winner so far this year. Not only is this performance good in its own right, but it's far ahead of the S&P 500's 1.5% gain during this same period.Is the stock's recent strong performance a buy signal? Or have investors who didn't buy the stock's recent dip missed out? While there's no way to know what a stock will do in the near term, we can at least look at Costco's recent business performance and see whether shares look like a buy (or not) in the context of the stock's valuation today.Unsurprisingly to any investors who have followed Costco for a long time, its recent business performance has been stellar. The bigger question, as you'll see, comes down to valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
