Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 01:05:00

Costco Stock Has Jumped In 2026. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Up more than 13% already in 2026 as of this writing, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock has been a big winner so far this year. Not only is this performance good in its own right, but it's far ahead of the S&P 500's 1.5% gain during this same period.Is the stock's recent strong performance a buy signal? Or have investors who didn't buy the stock's recent dip missed out? While there's no way to know what a stock will do in the near term, we can at least look at Costco's recent business performance and see whether shares look like a buy (or not) in the context of the stock's valuation today.Unsurprisingly to any investors who have followed Costco for a long time, its recent business performance has been stellar. The bigger question, as you'll see, comes down to valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

mehr Nachrichten