|
19.01.2023 12:10:00
Costco Stock in 2023: Bull vs. Bear
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) saw sales surge over the past two fiscal years, as subscribers flocked to the retailer's warehouses to satisfy their shopping needs. The stock has followed suit, up 55% since the start of 2020, compared to a 19% rise for the S&P 500 over the same timeframe. Given the recent strong performance, many investors are trying to figure out what's next for Costco. The start of a new year is a good time for shareholders to reassess why they like this business. Let's take a closer look at both sides of the investment argument for this top retail stock. A top reason to like Costco as an investor involves the resilience of the business model. During the Great Recession more than a decade ago, the company's net sales declined by only 1.5% in fiscal 2009, its only down revenue year in at least the past 21 fiscal years. What's more, Costco really shined during the coronavirus pandemic, with annual revenue growth exceeding 15% in the past two fiscal years. Customers turn to Costco and its 847 warehouses to find the lowest prices around on a range of product categories, all in a no-frills environment. And this relentless focus on value will never go out of style. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|3 490,50
|-2,77%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|437,80
|0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.