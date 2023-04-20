|
20.04.2023 15:50:53
Costco Stock Is Down 15% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Wall Street isn't thrilled about Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ: COST) short-term growth potential. The warehouse retailing giant's latest sales report showed slowing demand trends that challenge the idea that Costco can keep boosting sales even as shoppers pull back on overall spending. The slowdown also raises questions about the timing of the next membership fee hike, which would provide an immediate boost to earnings.Let's take a closer look at Costco's growth stumbles, which have pushed shares 15% lower in the past year, and whether the stock is still an attractive buy today.Costco said in early April that comparable-store sales gains for the month of March landed at just 2.6%, after accounting for currency exchange rate swings. That result marked a slowdown from the previous month's 5.6% rate and represented one of the chain's weakest growth performances in years.Continue reading
