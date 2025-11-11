Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
11.11.2025 15:53:00
Costco Stock Is Flat as the Year Comes to a Close. Is That a Signal to Buy, or a Signal to Sell?
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has always been that reliable stock that can beat the market under almost any circumstances. It has a distinctive membership model and rock-bottom prices, and it consistently adds revenue and profits.However, that's changing in 2025. With just a month-and-a-half left in the year, Costco stock has been roughly flat year to date, while the S&P 500 is up almost 16%. Is that a sign to stay away, or a flashing buy-on-the-dip signal?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
